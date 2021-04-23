Mister Rogers’ Pittsburgh Home Up For Sale (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?)

Won’t you be my neighbor? That’s what Mister Rogers (aka Fred Rogers) would say if he were alive today. That’s because the Pittsburgh home the pastor and children’s TV star shared with his wife Joanna is up for sale.

Located on Northumberland Street, the 3,700-square-foot brick house is going for $850,000. Mr. and Mrs. Rogers occupied it from the late 1950s to the early 1960s while he attended Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and worked on The Children’s Corner at WQED.

The stately home features a concrete porch, French doors, and a basketball court over the back driveway. Inside, the walls are currently painted gray with white trim. The living room has panel molding and includes a fireplace, while the adjacent dining room opens onto an alcove-style library. The updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, wood cabinets, and an island. The second and third floors house bedrooms and a gym.

While the home’s interior in its current state looks a little ritzy for our childhood hero’s tastes, you have to admit that as far as home juju goes, you couldn’t get any purer than Mister Rogers’. That said, we don’t really want to live in his house; we genuinely wish we could just be his neighbor.

Check out pics from the house listing below.

