Living / Fun
childhood

10 Childhood Perks We Should Still Get As Adults

by Erica Rivera
Photo: CHBD (Getty Images)

Being a kid has its perks. From free food to sweet rides, not to mention zero responsibility, half-pints have it good. It makes us wonder why we ever wanted to grow up at all. Oh, yeah, freedom! As in, the freedom to work 40 hours a week and pay bills! (Which is why we need sex and alcohol to numb the pain.) While most things were better in childhood than they are in adulthood, these 10 stand out as the childhood perks we wish we could still get as adults.

Snowplow parents: The Latest Trend in Adults Ruining Children

Who’s your daddy: 10 Great Movie Dads We Wish Raised Us

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.