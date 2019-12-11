Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Least Enjoyable Movies of the Decade

Bad movies are a cornerstone of cinema. As they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure; sometimes “bad” movies can be just as enjoyable as ones that are critically acclaimed. Other times, they’re downright unfunny, overly sentimental, or simply gross. Not everything Hollywood churns out is worth watching. Here are our picks for the least enjoyable movies of the 2010s.

Cover Photo: Columbia Pictures

Less than enjoyable: RANKED! Our 20 Least Favorite TV Shows of the Last 20 Years

1/10 10. 'Valentine’s Day' This nuclear bomb of rom-com cliches does the Hallmark card holiday justice. Jam-packed with stars, one might expect this to be the equivalent of Love Actually but it's not. There's no Bill Nighy and there's next to nothing to be enjoyed.

2/10 9. 'The Bounty Hunter' Ever since 300, audiences awaited a viable return by Gerard Butler that didn't involve something that has fallen. The Bounty Hunter was that opposite of that; this film was at the epicenter of every formulaic rom-com to come out in the last 10 years.

3/10 8. 'Tusk' This flop was meant to be a satirical version of The Human Centipede. Tusk is about a man who kidnaps another man and surgically turns him into a walrus—it's unfunny, jarring, and just straight fucked up.

4/10 7. 'Gotti' If there was ever a crime-driven character piece to bring John Travolta back into the limelight, Gotti is not that. In a word: fuhgeddaboudit.



5/10 6. 'The Ridiculous 6' Even if you've enjoyed Adam Sandler's most recent comedies, you wouldn't enjoy this one. It's lazy, overtly racist, and readily available for no one to watch on Netflix.

6/10 5. 'Jonah Hex' There's just way too much going on in this movie and nothing makes sense. That's saying a lot for a DC film.

7/10 4. 'Movie 43' Screenwriter: Let's pay all the A-list celebrities to be in a movie largely concerned with excrement! Studio: Yes.

8/10 3. 'Piranha 3DD' Unlike its predecessor, Piranha 3DD seems to suffer from its self-awareness. This horror-comedy fails to reaches the heights of bad-good that it so desperately wants to.



9/10 2. 'Scary Movie 5' Who keeps funding these movies? Childish pop-culture gag movies haven't been cool since the early aughts. Chugging a month-old carton of milk is more satisfying.

10/10 1. 'Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star' This travesty is about a not-so-well-endowed grocery bagger who decides his calling is to be an adult film star. With Nick Swardson at this movie's center, something magical could've happened. But it didn't.

The brighter side: RANKED! Our 20 Favorite TV Shows of the Last 20 Years

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.