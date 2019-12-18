Culture / Gaming
best mobile games

Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best Mobile Games of the Decade

by Tyler Treese

This past decade has really seen mobile gaming come into its own as it went from being a mere distraction to full-fledged titles featuring touch-based gameplay. As a result, it’s been a real treat for gamers as they don’t even need a console to play fantastic titles. As the decade comes to a close, Mandatory took a look at the 10 best mobile video games of the decade.

