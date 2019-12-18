Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best Mobile Games of the Decade

1. 'Threes!'

A lot of mobile games are perfect for short spurts, and Threes! is essentially the best of that type of game. The puzzle game has player matching together identical numbers and adding them together. The goal is to get the play field to the highest sum possible, and trying to best your high score can become downright addictive. It's one of the best time wasters, and its lack of commitment means players can always come back to it for a few minutes.