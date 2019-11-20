Death of the Indie: Are Streaming Services the Only Hope Left For Small-Budget Cinema?

Streaming Is the Future

Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max; everyone is getting into the streaming game. We’re on the cusp of a streaming takeover, one that will start in our homes and flood out into theaters (if theaters still exist). People go to movies to see themselves; you can’t relate to explosions, fast cars, and King Kong. At some point, King Kong is going to get sick of climbing buildings, he’ll want to sit down, turn on Netflix, and chill. The grounded stories will be told; in cinemas or your home, there will always be a demand for something fresh. If anything, independent films will flourish in the streaming arena more than they ever have before; they will be more accessible and visible without the towering shadow of heavily promoted films (and a $10 ticket).

No, indies are not dead. Thanks to streaming, they’ve only just begun.