Amber Heard Shares Behind-the-Scenes ‘Aquaman 2’ Pic (And Doesn’t Give AF What Haters Have to Say About It)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is underway – and Amber Heard is definitely on board. How do we know? Because the controversial actress and new mom posted a behind-the-scenes pic on Instagram indicating as much.
In the shot, Johnny Depp’s allegedly abusive ex lies flat on blue flooring, arms akimbo. She’s dressed in a green top and black leggings and looks worn out and a little sweaty, like she’s been training – or filming CGI-heavy scenes.
“Another day at the office,” the 35-year-old actress captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Perhaps even more telling than the photograph is that Heard limited comments (meaning, there are none) on the Instagram post, and she also restricted comments on her Twitter feed. Clearly, she’s aware of the contingent of fans that pressured filmmakers not to allow her to reprise her role as Mera – and she doesn’t want to hear what they have to say.
Regarding returning for the sequel, she told EW: “I’m super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we’ll be coming back. I’m so excited to film that.”
We’ll see if fans of the first film feel the same way when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.
Cover Photo: Warner Bros.
