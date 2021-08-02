Mandatory Rewind: Remember This Day Last Year When #JusticeForJohnny Advocate Played ‘Pirates’ Theme Song As Amber Heard Left Court Against Johnny Depp?
Photo: Karwai Tang (Getty Images)
Recently, we wrote about the first anniversary of one of the strangest, most shocking, hilarious, disgusting moments in human history. It’s been one year since a woman was caught on camera (and uploaded to the internet for all to see) taking off her mask to scoop dog poop only to look around, realize that nobody was looking (except for the sneaky cameraman), and put the mask back on. These are the types of moments we want to remember. This is why today we’re going to give the same type of treatment to the innovator who decided to blast pirate-themed music at Amber Heard last year.
If you don’t know the story, the formerly married Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been embroiled in divisive civil suits in the last few years where both have alleged abuse. Things got stranger still with Depp even suing the ACLU to make them prove Heard actually donated to them after their divorce like she said she did and the odd story of a poop found in a bed (look it up). After various recordings and other media were released, much of the public support has gone to the actor most known the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.
View this post on Instagram
Last year, on July 28, as Amber Heard was leaving a London courthouse, someone in the #JusticeForJohnny camp decided to add insult to injury by blasting music from Pirates of the Caribbean. Don’t believe us? Check out the video. It really happened. We still don’t know for sure who is right, but we know this was pretty funny.
1/10
Female Bodybuilder Kicked Off Flight For Skimpy Outfit, We Would’ve Given Her Our Window Seat (All Cockpit Jokes Aside)
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@dnzsypnr)
2/10
Meanwhile on Instagram: Influencers in Norway Could Be Jailed For Editing Images, Prison Selfies to Be Ultimate Social Media Road Trip
More weird news.
Photo: MichaelSvoboda (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Meanwhile in Colorado: Super Cannabis Induces Scromiting, 100 Percent the Plot of Next Seth Rogen Movie
More weird news.
Photo: ozgurdonmaz (Getty Images)
4/10
Hot Woman Told ‘My Kids Don’t Want to See Your Ass’ in Note From Angry Neighbor, And We Beg to Disagree
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook
-
5/10
Meanwhile in Vancouver: Record Heat Cooks Mussels Alive, Beachside Seafood Experience With Guaranteed Food Poisoning Finally Not So Pricey
More weird news.
Photo: dennisvdw (Getty Images)
6/10
Meanwhile in South Dakota: Woman Literally Tears Herself a New A-Hole In Jet Ski Accident
More weird news.
Photo: Mikael Vaisanen (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in Maine: The ‘MILF Mobile’ Has Vulgar License Plates Banned in Latest Free Speech Debate, But They’re Still Glorious
More weird news.
Photo: @nathanTbernard (Twitter)
8/10
Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Falls Off Disney World Ride Trying to Steal the Most Phallic of Disney Prizes
More weird news.
Photo: Vasilisa_k (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile in California: Parachuter Crashes Through Roof Into Kitchen, Stunned by Sparse Cheese Course Upon Arrival
More weird news.
Photo: Twitter
10/10
Meanwhile in England: Pub Owner Claims Bar Is Haunted By Smelly Ghost, Any Excuse to Avoid Cleaning Those Bathrooms After a Year Off
More weird news.
Photo: Elkhamlichi Jaouad / EyeEm (Getty Images)