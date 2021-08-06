Kim Kardashian Reveals ‘Resting Beach Face’ in Thong Bikini Hot Photos (Hunny, No One Is Looking at Your Face)

You can always count on Kim Kardashian for enticing bikini pics – and her latest Instagram post doesn’t disappoint. The theme of it, however, kind of misses the mark.

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur tried a play on words by captioning a pair of scantily clad swimwear pics with the phrase “Resting Beach Face.” But given that the shots feature Kardashian’s body barely clothed in a tiny, black thong bikini, we can assure you, no one’s looking at her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

It’s kind of ironic that one of the most beautiful women in the world rose to fame not because of a pretty face (much less a resting bitch one) but because of her bodacious curves, particularly her backside.

Forget your face, forget the beach, just show us your butt, Kim. Please and thank you from men everywhere.

Cover Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)

MORE NEWS: