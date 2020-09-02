Brian Austin Green Says ‘Never Say Never’ About Reunion With Ex Megan Fox, Clearly Hasn’t Seen Her Instagram Lately

There’s a scene in Dumb and Dumber where Jim Carrey’s dorky character Lloyd asks Lauren Holly’s bombshell character Mary what the chances are of them ending up together. Mary replies, “One in a million.” Cue long pause, then Lloyd’s response: “So you’re telling me there’s a chance. Yeah!”

Well, he’s not the only one with impossibly high hopes of being with a beautiful woman who isn’t the least bit interested in what he has to offer. Brian Austin Green appears to be pining for his ex-wife Megan Fox, despite her recent social media lovefest for Machine Gun Kelly.

“I never say never,” the former 90210 actor said during an Instagram Live over the weekend. “I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things.”

While it’s true that the couple was together for 15 years and have three children, we’re gonna guess their relationship played itself out. If Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram-official post, which features the couple barely clothed and suggestively posed, is any indication, she isn’t feeling nostalgic for Green at all.

View this post on Instagram Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) on Aug 5, 2020 at 5:57am PDT

She looks pretty freakin’ satisfied. And yet, Green wishes them well.

“I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know most of those aren’t true,” Green said. “As of right now, I have no problem with him at all. I really hope that he and Megan are happy.”

While we understand that Fox would be a hard one to let go of, maybe it’s time for Green to stop talking about his ex and to start looking for his next Mrs. Right.

Cover Photo: Charley Gallay / Stringer (Getty Images)

