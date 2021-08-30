Mandatory Tweets: The Harshest Twitter Burns About Mr. Anti-Vax’s Death From Covid

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. Right-wing nut job vehemently blasts anti-vax propaganda in the media…until he succumbs to Covid-19. No, that story isn’t new, but the irony never ceases to amaze us. The latest victim of this sick and twisted type of karma is Marc Bernier, a conservative radio host from Florida who dubbed himself “Mr. Anti-Vax.”

By now, we know what happens to anti-vaxxers, especially those who are getting on in age, like Bernier, who was 65. They die. Often from coronavirus. Bernier croaked after a three-week battle with the deadly virus. He was the third conservative radio host to die from Covid this month, preceded by Phil Valentine of Tennessee and Dick Farrel of South Florida, the main difference being that those two dudes both publicly regretted not getting the vaccine. Bernier stuck to his guns to the very end.

“Are you kidding me? Mr. Anti-Vax? Jeepers,” Bernier said when asked if he would get the shot. “I’m not taking it.”

So he didn’t. And corona took his life instead.

Twitter had no pity for Bernier (and we can’t say we blame them). These are the harshest Twitter burns about Mr. Anti-Vax’s death.

Cover Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Staff (Getty Images)

“Mr. Anti-Vax” Wins Darwin Award; posthumously. He should have received it before his demise. pic.twitter.com/9kId7bnOY4 — Florida Freethinker ! (@EdTruman3) August 30, 2021

Dude nicknamed himself “Mr. Anti-vax”… That’s called “foreshadowing”. He’s dead now. https://t.co/gXliXJAJCR — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) August 30, 2021

Conservative radio host Mr. Anti-Vax is now anti-alive. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) August 30, 2021

Republican radio host Marc Bernier who has called himself “Mr Anti-Vax” died of…you guessed it…COVID-19.

I mean…if this is the GOP strategy to win Election, it doesn’t seem very effective…at least for them…#Truth2Voice — Rowan Moon (@oXxRowanxXo) August 30, 2021

If “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes” were a person, it would be “Mr. Anti-Vax”. https://t.co/grFl79vpk7 — Vaughn Resper, Jr. (@301kingvaughnjr) August 30, 2021

Mr. Anti-Vax Marc Bernier earned himself a coffin this weekend for being a fucking stupid ass — Mayday Mindy (@maydaymindy9) August 30, 2021