The Funniest Tweets About Jason Sudeikis’ Seemingly Stoned Golden Globes Award Speech

by Mandatory Editors

Let’s be honest: this year’s Golden Globes were a snore-fest. Awards shows are painful enough to watch when everyone is dressed to the nines and crammed in an auditorium, but on Zoom, they’re downright insufferable. So if for some reason you had to watch the celebrity-studded, ass-kissing fest, we would not blame you one bit for indulging in a little weed. If you did, you weren’t alone. It seemed like at least one celeb – Jason Sudeikis – was high as hell during the ceremony.

We cannot confirm it, but with his sleepy eyes, facial fuzz, and tie-dyed hoodie, the rumpled Sudeikis looked like he was riding a whole ‘nother wavelength. It didn’t help that the Ted Lasso star’s acceptance speech for the Best Television Actor, Musical or Comedy Series Award went on…and on…and on…

“That’s the coolest thing. That’s nuts. That’s crazy. Okay,” Sudeikis started off. Then he segued into an anecdote about The Three Questions by Leo Tolstoy. He concluded with this strange statement: “I kind of reject the premise of being the Best Actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you’re acting with.”

Um…OK? While Twitter immediately deemed the actor high as a kite, other (innocent) defenders claimed that his inarticulate nature and schlubby appearance were due to the time difference in England, where Sudeikis is filming the second season of Ted Lasso.

We don’t really care if he was trippin’ or not. We’re just here for the hilarious tweets. Here are the funniest tweets about Jason Sudeikis’ seemingly stoned Golden Globes Award speech.

Cover Photo: YouTube

