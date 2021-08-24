Meanwhile in Olympics: Simone Biles Competing For Gold Medal in Hottest Bikini Pics on Instagram

Simone Biles is “beaching until further notice.” So announced the Olympic gymnast in an Instagram post last week. The pics featured the gold medalist in a light blue bikini that showed off her rock-hard abs, a white bandana wrapped around her head. In one pic, she playfully sticks her tongue out; in the other, she flashes a blindingly white smile.

Two days later, Biles followed those shots up with another sun-drenched swimsuit pic, this one captioned “on island time.”

She also shared a video taken during a dip in the pool on her Instagram Story.

While Biles’ stint at the Tokyo Olympics was mired in drama and disappointment, we’re glad to see she’s taking time to kick back and relax now that the games are over. We can’t speak to her future in sports, but when it comes to rocking bikinis, we can safely say she’s first-place material.

Photos: @simonebiles (Instagram)

