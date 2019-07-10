The 7 Best Edibles for People Who Hate Edibles

The first edible I ever ate came in the form of a peanut butter cookie covered in Saran Wrap. There were no instructions. The person who sold it to me told me to take a small bite and see how it affected me. I obviously ate the whole thing and went straight to hell. Well, not right away. First I ate half the cookie and thought it wasn’t working. Then I ate the second half about 1 1/2 hours later. Then I went straight to hell. Thankfully, these days edibles are regulated enough that the doses on the wrappers are fairly accurate, and avoiding a bad trip is entirely possible. If you simply want pain relief, a good night’s rest or to just get the giggles, and don’t know where to start, this list is for you.

Photo: thomasandreas (Getty Images)

1/7 Dixie Brand's Synergy 1:1 Mixed Berry Mints It took me years of experimentation to realize I actually prefer micro-dosing when it comes to edible marijuana. Regardless if it's to manage pain, ease my anxiety, or simply relax, a smaller dose is my preferred high, which is why I love Dixie Brand Elixirs Synergy 1:1 Mixed Berry Mints. Each mint is equal parts 5 milligrams CBD to 5 milligrams THC so I never get too high. Mostly, I just feel good without that overbearing sense of ennui that occurs when I get too damn high. I definitely recommend this for people looking to dabble in edibles or for anyone with edible experience who's done with couch lock forever. Photo: Dixie Brands

2/7 Kiva Confections Chocolate Bars Kiva Bars are one of my favorite edibles around. They're made with unparalleled craftsmanship and every flavor is divine. However, they come in 25 milligram doses, so if less is more for you, you might want to avoid it. I suggest you try it anyways, and cut the 25 milligrams in half and wait to see how 12.5 milligrams hit you, which should be perfectly. Photo: Kiva Confections

3/7 Fruit Slabs I love Fruit Slabs. It's probably because they're essentially medicated and dosed out fruit roll-ups, which I loved as a kid. Other than being nostalgic, they're made with real fruit and are vegan, gluten-free, and have no added sugars. Each bag has 10 little delicious Fruit Slab morsels for your mouth to enjoy with each square accurately dosed at 10 milligrams for a total of 100 milligrams per package. Photo: Fruit Slabs

4/7 KushyPunch’s Recover Gummy KushyPunch's Recover Gummies make me feel like I've soaked in a hot tub after a long workout. In total, the gummy has 60 milligrams of THC with 30 milligrams of CBD, keeping the comfort levels high and stress levels low because CBD cancels out THC. This means, if you're ever too high, have some CBD to come down. It really helps manage inflammation and any post-workout pain.



5/7 Beboe's Inspired Pastilles Beboe is a luxury marijuana brand that's often called the Hermes of weed, which is a hell of a brag. When I need to get high during the day, but don't want to shut down like a robot that needs to be charged, I always turn to Beboe's Pastilles. They're crafted with the finest organic ingredients using cold water processing to provide a clean, subtle, euphoric high. It's the best high money can buy. Photo: Beboe

6/7 La Vida Verde Lemon Pie | Indica + CBD Cookies Edibles are candies and although I love them, I like to watch how much sugar I am consuming. La Vida Verde makes an awesome Lemon Pie Cookie that I dream about. It's tangy and subtly sweet, so it's a lovely alternative to some of the sweeter options on this list. Most of all, I love them because they're available at 10-milligram doses and are infused with relaxing Indica cannabis oil or a low dose 2:1 CBD for those who prefer little less kick. Photo: La Vida Verde

7/7 Punch Bar Edible Sugar Free Chocolate Punch Bar makes a variety of edible chocolate confections, but their sugar-free edible chocolate is one of the best in its class. It's perfect for diabetics and people watching their sugar intake. The whole thing is 90 milligrams, but break it up into 10-milligram doses and enjoy your life. I certainly do when I eat them. Photo: Punch Bar

