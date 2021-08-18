Ranked! Our Favorite Doritos Flavor (Now That Tangy Pickle Chips Are Back)
Any chip connoisseur holds a special place in their heart (and their stomach) for Doritos. The iconic corn chips launched in 1966 and have been a snacking staple ever since. Recently, the brand has become known for being a flavor chameleon, constantly testing out new combos that tantalize our tastebuds…well, most of the time. (We shall not mention the horrendous Simply Organic varieties, which no chip fan ever asked for.)
The latest announcement from Dorito’s has us hankering for a handful of those irresistible chips – because the brand is bringing back Tangy Pickle Doritos. It’s the perfect flavor accompaniment for summer BBQs. But it isn’t by far the best flavor. So which one is? Well, we’ve ranked the top 10 Doritos flavors to spare you any subpar snacking. You’re welcome.
10. Taco
If you're partial to taco seasoning, this flavor is basically Doritos coated in that. It's not the brand's best chip, but it's definitely binge-able all the same. Try 'em as the base for your nachos and report back.
9. Tangy Pickle
While "tangy" is in the name, you'd probably be better off eating an actual pickle for your sour food fix. Still, these salty snacks satisfy when you're in the mood for a corn chip that doesn't completely taste like corn.
8. Blaze
"WTF is Blaze flavor?" you're probably asking yourself. We're not sure, either. Basically, it's a chip so spicy you can't taste anything else except your mouth burning. For some, that's fun. For the rest of us, it defeats the purpose of snacking.
7. Salsa Verde
We're not big fans of salsa-flavored stuff. After all, if we wanted to eat salsa, we'd get regular tortilla chips and start dipping. But these hybrid Doritos are pretty tasty and make us want to say, "Mas, por favor."
6. Poppin' Jalapeno
These peppery, cheesy chips are actually light on the spice, but for those of us who can't even tolerate Tabasco, you'll be able to down a bag of these without so much as one mouth pucker. Flamin' hot they're not.
5. Spicy Sweet Chili
Sweet and spicy are the dominant notes of these Doritos, and we have no complaints. If you prefer your chips on the sweeter side, and with zero cheese, grab these by the fistful. You won't be disappointed.
4. Dinamita Chile Limon
Doritos got experimental with this south-of-the-border flavor, which they fashioned into rolled taquito form. The chile-lime combo and unique shape make these chips downright craveable.
3. Tapatio
For those who like a little Mexican kick to their chip (and really, who doesn't?) there's this mouthwatering marriage of hot sauce and Doritos.
-
2. Cool Ranch
Cool Ranch is a mainstay for a reason -- because it's freakin' delicious. It combines the best of ranch with the crispiness of a Doritos chip. It's literally finger-lickin' good. Really, what more could you ask for?
1. Nacho Cheese
You simply can't beat the original. Nacho Cheese flavor launched the entire Doritos line and it remains the most reliable, most satisfying flavor to this day.