Black Chips Matter: Doritos Drops Limited Edition Chips to Celebrate Black Culture
Photo: Doritos
There’s no disputing the fact that black creators, writers, innovators, and entrepreneurs are underrepresented and often times aren’t given the awareness and funding they deserve. In an effort to be a part of the change, Doritos is launching an initiative called SOLID BLACK. It’s in addition to the brand’s #AmplifyBlackVoices campaign that launched last year.
But this is more than just a new chip featuring well-known black figures. SOLID BLACK is a multi-platform initiative that has the goal of helping to lift black voices to the forefront. It also aims to create resources to help with this effort. This includes an investment of more than $5 million.
It all starts this summer with Doritos’ first class of Changemakers. Doritos describes these individuals as “members of the Black community using innovation and boldness to drive culture and give back to their communities.” Every one of these “Changemakers” receives $50,000 to help with their work. On top of this, Doritos will spotlight these innovators and creators on its social media channels as well as in advertising campaigns.
But, since Doritos is in the business of selling chips, there are limited-edition chips as well. The brand is committing $100,000 to the National Urban League and is giving chip aficionados a chance to get a bag of Doritos Solid Black designed by artist Megan Lewis.
1/10
Meanwhile on TikTok: Hooters Server Goes Viral For Big Boob Hack That Helped Her Pay For College
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @theflathootersgirl (TikTok)
2/10
Why You Should Never Get in a Hot Tub, According to Travel Expert Who Clearly Never Got Laid in Hot Tub
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Maskot (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Meanwhile in Ukraine: Couple Parts Ways After 123 Days Handcuffed Together (And Guess What Their Biggest Complaint Was)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Twitter
4/10
PornHub Sued By Women Over Lack of Consent, Who Could Have Seen This Coming (Did We Spell That Right?)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: jessekarjalainen (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Meanwhile in Japan: Emergency Rescue Divers Save Sex Doll From Drowning, Likely Falls Under ‘No Hole Left Behind’ Protocol
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: @nachangagaga (Twitter)
6/10
Sextra-Terrestrial: Woman Claims She’s Dating Alien Who Abducted Her, Our Bags Are Already Packed For This Country
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in Turkey: Cheating Boyfriend Gets Double Dumped in Surprise Attack, Embarrassment Proves to Make Good Company These Lonely Nights
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: AntonioGuillem (Getty Images)
8/10
Matthew McConaughey Just Got Major Endorsement For Governor From Ted Cruz (Asking Him Not to Run), Alright Alright!
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile in Texas: Woman Attempting to Hit Lover With Car Plows Into Liquor Store Instead (Because What This Situation Needs Is More Booze)
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
‘Lightly Shat Office Chair’ For Sale on Facebook Is Very Definition of a Statement Piece, Now Turn That Brown Upside Down
Click here for more weird news.
Photo: Catherine Ledner (Getty Images)