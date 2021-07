‘Lightly Shat Office Chair’ For Sale on Facebook Is Very Definition of a Statement Piece, Now Turn That Brown Upside Down

Photo: Catherine Ledner (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever spent any time perusing Facebook Marketplace, there’s a good chance you’ve run into some strange items for sale. Just think about it for a few moments. Besides the people trying to sell strollers their kids have outgrown and toddler toys, it’s pretty much a haven for oddballs to attempt to sell their garbage. You’ll find pre-worn sneakers, rusty old cars, and strange homemade crafts. But one seller in Australia might have listed an item that not even the strangest of Facebook lurkers can top. That’s because they attempted (we assume the post has since been removed) to sell a “lightly shat chair.”

And, just in case you’re wondering, the title is exactly what the product appears to be. The seller, located in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia attempted to sell an office chair that someone apparently had a diarrhea accident while sitting on. The best part? It’s not up for sale for a few dollars just to get rid of it. They wanted $75 for it.

Photo: Facebook Marketplace

We can only assume that someone at the office enjoyed a few too many cups of coffee and then gambled and lost big time. And boy did they lose. We’re afraid to know why they only called this a “lightly” shat chair. How could it possibly be worse than this? Did this person require medical attention? Are they okay now? We have so many questions.

But the real question is, did they sell it? Who could possibly want a “lightly shat chair” for any amount of money, especially $75? Regardless, we’re just glad they attempted to sell it because now we get to write about it and tell our friends about this insane Facebook Marketplace post. The best part? We can only assume someone will eventually attempt to sell something much more ridiculous and we can’t wait to see it.