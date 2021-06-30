Meanwhile in Texas: Woman Attempting to Hit Lover With Car Plows Into Liquor Store Instead (Because What This Situation Needs Is More Booze)
Love can make a person do crazy things. But wanting to mow a lover down with a car isn’t an urge we’ve experienced no matter how high our emotions ran. Then again, we’re not Annie Williams, a Texas woman who attempted to run over her main squeeze – and ended up crashing through a liquor store with her car instead.
It all went down in Irving, Texas, where a drunk Williams decided to drive over her lover for reasons that are still unclear. She made two attempts to hit her target, failed both times, then rammed her black Chrysler SUV into Liquor Depot. She hit a pedestrian (who suffered a broken ankle) and four parked cars along the way.
Of course this was all caught on video, complete with a witness exclaiming “What the f–k just went on?!”
The liquor store sustained damage to the tune of $25K. Williams has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, DWI, and criminal mischief.
Maybe if she had just walked to the liquor store in the first place and drowned her sorrows rather than go on a road rage rampage, she could’ve saved a lot of people a lot of grief.
Let this be a lesson, gentlemen: when you’re upset, just drink, don’t drive.
Cover Photo: YouTube
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Kim Kardashian Celebrates 225 Million Instagram Followers With Two of Those Traffic-Stopping Photos We Can’t Stop Drooling Over
Read more here.
Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)
2/10
‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Posts Sexy Lingerie Photos on Instagram and Now We Can’t Feel Our Legs
Read more here.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Billie Eilish Releases New Music Video Featuring All-Girl House Party, Hey We Want to Go!
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
4/10
Alicia Silverstone Joins TikTok, Recreates ‘Clueless’ Scene With Son (And We’re Officially Old)
Read more here.
Photo: @aliciasilverstone (TikTok)
-
5/10
'A Quiet Place II' Breaks Pandemic Box Office Records, Hinting People Feel Less Anxiety From Horror Films Than Actual Life
Read more here.
Photo: Paramount Pictures
6/10
Mandatory TikTok Trends: People Are Slathering an Unusual Condiment on Watermelon (And Lizzo Is Not Down With It)
Read more here.
Photo: @lizzo (TikTok)
-
7/10
Ben Affleck’s Satisfied Smirk Leaving J. Lo’s Home Is Our New Morning-After Mood Board
Read more here.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/10
Meanwhile in Space: Jeff Bezos to Take First Blue Origin Flight Next Month, Earth Scrambling to Create No-Return Policy
Read more here.
Photo: @jeffbezos (Instagram)
-
9/10
‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Goes Viral For Hilarious Facial Expressions (We Don’t Even Want to Think About Her ‘O’ Face)
Read more here.
Photo: Jeopardy
10/10
Was Johnny Depp’s ‘City of Lies’ Movie Delay All Part of Elaborate Play to Cover Up LAPD Conspiracy in Notorious BIG Murder Case?
Read more here.
Photo: Saban Films