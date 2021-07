Meanwhile on TikTok: Hooters Server Goes Viral For Big Boob Hack That Helped Her Pay For College

There aren’t many requirements to be a Hooters server. Based on our experience, being a woman with big boobs seems to be all you need to start a “career” at the “breastaurant” chain. But what’s a flat-chested co-ed supposed to do if she wants to make that mad Hooters cash but doesn’t have the cleavage that gets those massive tips? Well, one TikTok user has the answer.

Her name is Kirsten Songer and she recently graduated from the University of South Carolina. To pay for her education, she got a gig at Hooters. The only problem was she has an AA-cup chest (aka basically the smallest size). But she didn’t let that stop her. Instead, she devised a hack that helped her accentuate the assets she does have – and she shared it in clever TikTok videos, which have gone viral.

It’s a multi-step process. First, she straps on an extra-padded bra. Then she adds “sticky boobs” inside the bra. Finally, she uses makeup to add dark contours around her boobs to make them appear bigger. And, ta-da! Ogle-worthy cleavage.

The DIY enhancement has paid off. Kristen not only made tons of cash for college but she’s now headed for medical school. Of course, like anything brilliant on TikTok, there have been haters, but Kristen takes them in stride.

“A lot of people like to call me insecure for making my boobs look bigger. I want people to know that I don’t do this because I am unhappy with my chest or my appearance; I don’t use this outside of work. I do this solely to help my tips and help cater to my audience. I am transparent about it on TikTok — it’s not like I am trying to fool everyone,” she told Buzzfeed.

We have no objections here, Kristen. You do you – and your boobs.

Cover Photo: @theflathootersgirl (TikTok)

