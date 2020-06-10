Breweries Collaborate on ‘Black Is Beautiful’ Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now)

It’s no secret that the brewing world is filled with white guys (usually adorned with large beards). But people of color make beer, too; they just don’t get the attention they deserve. A great example is San Antonio-based brewery Weathered Souls and its new collaborative beer called “Black is Beautiful.”

Like the recent “All Together” Beer to support the hospitality industry and the “Resilience” beer for the Camp Fire relief fund, this beer will be brewed by other breweries based on the recipe designed by black-owned Weathered Souls. The reason for this beer is to raise awareness about the injustices people of color face on a daily basis.

Like the other collaborations, participating breweries will get a recipe for the beer (this time an imperial stout) as well as a label design for cans. The folks at Weathered Souls are also encouraging participating breweries to donate some of the beer’s proceeds to foundations designed to support police reform and legal defense reform, among other charities.

“It is our mission to bridge the gap that has been around for ages and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color,” Weathered Souls founder and head brewer Marcus J. Baskerville wrote in a Facebook post. “We are asking for all breweries and brewers far and wide to raise a glass with us in unison and participate in this collaboration.”

This initiative makes us think about all of the black-owned breweries that deserve our attention during these trying times. Check out some of our favorites below.

1/6 Brazo Fuerte Brewing Beverly Armstrong is the first woman of color to own a brewery in Massachusetts. (If you didn’t know it already, most breweries are owned by men.) This brewery is known for its range of highly sessionable beers. Photo: Brazo Fuerte Brewing

2/6 Cajun Fire Brewing First opened in 2011, Cajun Fire is the first black-owned brewery in Louisiana. Its beers get inspiration from the culture and history of New Orleans. Photo: Cajun Fire Brewing



3/6 Harlem Brewing Company Celeste Beatty opened this Harlem-based brewery way back in 2000. Her beers draw inspiration from Harlem and its history. Photo: Harlem Brewing Company

4/6 Métier Brewing Company This Woodinville, Washington, brewery first opened in 2017. Since then, it’s gained a cult following and has won multiple awards. Photo: Métier Brewing Company



5/6 Rhythm Brewing Company Alisa Bowens-Mercado owns this New Haven, Connecticut, brewery. The name "Rhythm" is a reference to Bowens-Mercado’s love of dance. The flagship beer, Rhythm Unfiltered Lager, is a light, crisp, American lager. Photo: Rhythm Brewing

6/6 Sankofa Beer Company This Washington, D.C. brewery was founded by West African immigrants Kofi Meroe and Amando Carksy. Their beers are created to meld their culture with their adopted home. Photo: Sankofa Beer Company

