The Best Female-Owned Breweries You Need to Know About

Photo: kolderal (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that the brewing industry is a boy’s club. In 2018, only 4% of all breweries in the United Stated had a female head brewer. For those who don’t see the enormity of the situation, there are well over 8,000 breweries in the country (not taking into account COVID-related closures). But, even with most of the major positions in the industry being occupied by men, that hasn’t stopped strong, determined, and extremely talented women from blazing their own trails in the brewing world.

From brewmasters to owners, more and more women are joining the industry every day. Below, you’ll find eight breweries that are owned by women. Maybe you’ve already tried their beer and perhaps you didn’t even know they were female-owned. Check them all out below.

1/8 Harlem Brewing Company Founded by Celeste Beatty in 2001, Harlem Brewing Company has won numerous awards and acclaim for such gems as Sugar Hill Ale, 12 th Street IPA, and Renaissance Witt. Photo: Harlem Brewing Company

2/8 Keeping Together Averie Swanson left her job as the brewmaster at Austin, Texas’ Jester King in 2018 to start her own brewery in Chicago. The saison-centric brewery is a culmination of years of work for Swanson. Photo: Keeping Together



3/8 Fifth Hammer Brewing Mary Izett and her husband co-founded Long Island City’s Fifth Hammer Brewing with an emphasis on speed ferments to created unique goses, smoky beers, meads, and even alcohol-filled kombucha. Photo: Fifth Hammer Brewing

4/8 Lady Justice Brewing Jen Cuesta, Betsy Lay, and Kate Power worked together at a not-for-profit. They decided that a great way to raise money would be to sell beer. This is how Lady Justice came to be. Its brews like Sandra Day IPA and Better World Blonder support local charities that help women in need. Photo: Lady Justice Brewing



5/8 Lost Coast Brewery Barbara Groom, after spending years as an avid home-brewer, founded Lost Coast in 2014. In the years since, the brewery has gained a following for its Great White (Belgian-style white) and its Lost Coast IPA. Photo: Lost Coast Brewing

6/8 Scarlet Lane Brewing Elise Lane is both the founder and the head brewer at Scarlet Lane. Trained in the northwest, she’s getting recognized for her high-quality brews including Asteria Australian IPA and Dorian Espresso Stout. Photo: Scarlet Lane Brewing



7/8 Talea Beer Co. Tara Hanklinson and LeAnn Darland opened Talea Beer Co. back in 2019 and have gained a following in the years since for their fruited sours and hazy, juicy IPAs. Photo: Talea Beer Co.

8/8 Three Weavers Brewing Not only was Three Weavers founded by a woman named Lynne Weaver, but the brewery also employs a female as its brewmaster. Alexandra Nowell leads the charge on an IPA-driven portfolio of beers. Photo: Three Weavers Brewing

