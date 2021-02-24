Recycle Your PPE and Get Free Beer From Select Breweries (And Sold!)

Photo: Rodolfo Haedo / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Regardless of whether you’re used to it yet, wearing a mask every day is just part of life in 2021. People are getting vaccinated, but there’s no real timetable to a return to any type of pre-COVID normalcy. Masks are here to stay. At leas for the near future. But, wearing the same mask over and over again, especially a PPE isn’t a smart idea. You can throw them away or you can recycle them at your favorite brewery and get free beer in return.

This is exactly what Anheuser-Busch is doing at its craft breweries in its “Brewers Collective.” Many of the 23 brewery’s taprooms are being equipped with PPE recycling points where they’ll give you free beer for turning in your used masks and gloves.

With this partnership with recycling company Terracycle, eighteen of the breweries have added TeraCycle Zero Waste Boxes to recycle gloves and masks. So far, many of the boxes are only for employee use. But, if you’re anywhere near Tempe, Arizona or Seattle, you can stop by Four Peaks or Elysian and get a gift card for using their “Pints for PPE” program.

Anheuser-Busch says that more of its brands will be added to the program in the future so there’s a pretty good chance a brewery near you will soon be offering free brews for your used gloves and masks. If we have to wear them, we might as well get free beer.

