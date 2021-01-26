New Face Mask Amplifies Voices, Makes Karen and Her American Rights That Much Louder

Our “new normal” consists of wearing social distancing and wearing a mask in public. We have no problem standing 6 feet away from people as in most cases we’d be happy to have a reason to avoid random strangers. But the mask is the problem. Sure, we wear it and by now we’re used to smelling our own breath all day long and the potential of getting “maskne.” The biggest problem is talking while we wear it. If we want to chat with a coworker or neighbor, our voice comes out like we’re attempting to have a conversation while standing on the other side of a wall. It’s muffled, garbled, and difficult to make out. Luckily, the folks at gaming equipment company Razer feel our pain.

That’s why the company is designing a reusable mask that not only has a medical-grade respirator, but it also comes with a built-in microphone and amplifier to assure you’ll never be muffled again.

It’s called “Project Hazel” it’s not available to purchase yet since it’s just a concept. When it becomes available, consumers can count on extra perks consisting of an N95 respirator as well as rechargeable and detachable ventilators and air flow regulators. But, the best part is definitely the voice amplifier.

It’s the perfect accessory for the social distancer on the go who wants to fully embrace actually being the Batman villain Bane all day every day in both appearance and voice. If it was up to us, it would come as a stipulation that everyone who wears one of these masks must also recite an allegory explaining that they were molded and created by darkness.

Photo: Razer

