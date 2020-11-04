The Worst Mask Ideas of the Year So Far

The seemingly unending COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to make day to day life pretty strange. But, after more than seven months, we’re now used to working from home and Zooming with our co-workers, standing 6 feet or more away from most people, and wearing face masks when we’re out in public. These things are just the “new normal” that most of us rarely think about. Although, we do think about one thing associated with the pandemic: what mask we’re going to wear.

When it comes to face masks, many of us opt for one color and call it a day. We wear it not as a fashion accessory, but as a way to keep ourselves and others safe from the virus. Others use this odd new piece of clothing to show their own unique style. And not all face masks are created equal. While they seem great in theory, they look pretty horrific when they’re on your face. Below you’ll find examples of some of the worst face masks of the year so far.

Photo: WIN-Initiative (Getty Images)

1/9 Bad Mouth Obviously, this one is a joke, but it’s fairly off-putting. It’s just a giant mouth with rotting and missing teeth. Photo: etsy.com/shop/ArtByQuay

2/9 Flower Power We understand the appeal of pairing a mask with an outfit, but we’re not sure a flowery bride’s dress and a mask are a great combo. Photo: Estrop (Getty Images)



3/9 Bloody Zombie While we assume this is a Halloween costume, this face mask is really unsettling. It’s bloody, gross, and overall disturbing. Photo: etsy.com/shop/JamrockDesignApparel

4/9 Papier-Mâché Mask We’re not sure if this one is made of papier-mâché, but it doesn’t look very comfortable. Paper cuts aside, it seems pretty tough to throw on to go to the grocery store. Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)



5/9 Booger Nose We’ve all had moments in our life when our nose won’t stop running. If you’re the type of person who’d like to relive this moment every day, this booger mask is for you. Photo: etsy.com/shop/BobaTeeShop

6/9 Butthole Why anyone would want a mask that looks like a butthole, we don’t know. But, if that’s what you’re into, you can buy one. Photo: redbubble.com/



7/9 Steampunk Robot A guest at Fashion Week in China decided to not only wear a mask to stay safe, but also show that Borg from Star Trek are currently taking over their body. Photo: Zhe Ji (Getty Images)

8/9 Trump Mask Feel free to put political signs in your yard detailing your affinity for Trump, Biden, or Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, just don’t put it on a face mask. Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)



9/9 Fashion Glass We understand why someone might want to wear plexiglass in front of their face instead of a hindering mask. We just don’t understand why someone would bedazzle it. Photo: China News Service (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.