Maskne: Acne For Responsible Adults Who Wear Masks (And Here’s How to Avoid It)

Photo: Nopphon Pattanasri / EyeEm (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that things in the U.S. (and the rest of the world) have been really different for the last six months. Even leaving your house has become a new experience that seems more like a science fiction movie than real life. In order to go to work, a store, or out for a stroll, we put on a mask and diligently stand at least six feet away from anyone we come in contact with. This is all well and good for those without bad skin. But, for others who still worry about acne well into adulthood, wearing a mask every day can be a difficult challenge.

Luckily, you don’t have to simply accept the fact that you’re going to have a massive, embarrassing breakout. There are simple steps you can take on a daily basis to avoid the dread scourge of mask-related acne or “maskne.” Check out our tips below.

1/8 Choose the right material. You wouldn’t want to wear a hat made of sandpaper so why would you choose a material for your mask that isn’t comfortable and might irritate or scrape your skin? We prefer a cloth mask made of breathable material.

2/8 Wash your mask often. Just like you wash your pillowcase often to avoid acne, do the same with your mask. If you keep your mask clean and free of oils, you’re less likely to end up with a pizza face.



3/8 Use fragrance-free detergent. Maybe you love the smell of fresh flowers on your clothes, but don’t use a detergent with fragrance to wash your mask. The extra fragrance can irritate your skin.

4/8 Wash your face. You’re already washing your mask often, now make sure your face is clean. Use a cleanser designed to remove oils and dirt from the skin.



5/8 Don't forget to moisturize. On top of washing your face, use an oil-free moisturizer. This is like barrier between the acne causing bacteria and your skin.

6/8 Make sure your mask fits. Sure, it might seem like you need a tighter mask to keep out all the contaminants. But, the tighter the mask, the more it will irritate your skin, causing an acne outbreak.



7/8 Take a break. All jobs allow for breaks now and then. Find a place away from coworkers (outside if possible) and remove your mask for a few minutes. Do this every few hours.

8/8 If you're using a surgical mask, throw it away. If you’re wearing surgical masks, don’t wear them more than once. Throw them away when you get home from work and grab a fresh one the next day.

