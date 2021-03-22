10 Spring Break Spots For People Who Actually Want to Avoid Getting COVID

You’ve been in quarantine for over a year now. You’re desperate for a change of scenery, some excitement, and an escape. It also happens to be spring break season, when we all get a severe case of wanderlust. We get it. Yes, there’s a pandemic going on, but if you’re careful, you can still travel – just don’t be like those reckless covidiots in Florida and Las Vegas who are cavorting about in large crowds without their masks on.

There are ways – and places – to travel safely during a pandemic. We’ve scoured the CDC’s lists of which countries have the lowest risk of coronavirus transmission, as well as other experts’ recommendations on low-risk travel strategies during a pandemic, and have come up with 10 destinations that are perfect for people who want to stay Covid-free.

But just because these places exist doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be easy to travel there. Before you get excited and drop mad money on a trip, make sure you check out that destination’s specific restrictions and rules regarding travelers from the U.S. Many require special documentation and/or proof of a negative Covid test for entry. So do your due diligence ahead of time so you can spend your vacation relaxing.

Now, without further ado, here are the best spring break spots for people who actually want to avoid getting Covid.

1/10 American Samoa These tropical islands off the Pacific Ocean offer majestic beaches, snorkeling lagoons, hike-able mountains, and historical sites. The question isn't whether or not you should go but which of the many activities you'll do while you're there! Photo: Hannah Peters (Getty Images)

2/10 Australia Surfing! Wildlife! Bustling cities! There's something for everyone in Australia. The only challenge will be blocking out enough time to experience it all. Whether you like to stay busy and sight-see or just work on your tan on the beach, you'll have an invigorating, life-altering experience on this extraordinary continent/country. Photo: James D. Morgan / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/10 Cambodia The landscape of this country is stunning and includes beautiful beaches, lush jungles, and Instagram-worthy waterfalls. You can also soak up local culture and history, too, by visiting one of the many temples. And don't forget to haggle over souvenirs for your friends at an outdoor market. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

4/10 Cayman Islands This is a water-lover's paradise. Partake in everything from diving, snorkeling, fishing, sailing, and watersports during your vacay, then spend a few days on land pigging out on a culinary tour. Swim, eat, sleep, repeat! Photo by: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)



5/10 Fiji Fiji consists of 333 tropical islands "that are the home to happiness," according to its travel website. Whether you enjoy backpacking, sailing, golf, river rafting, or ocean kayaking, adventure awaits against a breathtaking natural backdrop. Photo: DEA / F. BARBAGALLO / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/10 New Zealand There's so much to do in this island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. Get your heart racing with mountain biking, go find Moby Dick on a whale-watching excursion, eat and drink Pacific Rim cuisine and wine to your heart's delight, go fly-fishing in 'gin clear' waters, and learn about Maori culture. Everyone who's been to New Zealand gushes about it; find out for yourself why. Photo: Lewis Mulatero / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/10 Saint Kitts White-sand beaches, rainforests, coral, and a volcano. Why haven't you been to Saint Kitts before? We don't know, but now's the time to fix that with a picture-perfect vacay to this Caribbean destination. Photo: Ed Reeve/View Pictures/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

8/10 All-American Road Trip Skip the friendly (and contagious) skies and take a cross-country road trip instead. Hitting the road is one of the safest -- and least restrictive -- ways to travel during the pandemic. Your itinerary is as boundless as your imagination. Photo: Dean Mitchell (Getty Images)



9/10 National Parks Camping is by far the lowest-risk way to travel while still getting an eyeful of Mother Nature. Pack up your car with camping gear and hit any of the 423 National Park sites in the U.S. for a calming, contemplative spring break that brings you back to the simple pleasures. Photo: Philartphace (Getty Images)

10/10 Staycation The absolute safest way to travel this spring break is not to travel at all. If that sounds like a bummer, it doesn't have to be. Pretend you're a tourist in your own town; book a fancy Airbnb in a different neighborhood and treat yourself to all the kitschy attractions that out-of-towners flock to. Who knows? You might find a new favorite haunt, museum, or bakery right in your own backyard. Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

