Chrissy Teigen Return to Instagram Is Warning to All Trolls, You Mess With This Bull You Get Horny (Or Something Like That)

Chrissy Teigen made her highly-publicized departure from Twitter back in March. And while she didn’t delete her Instagram account at the time, the former queen of snark went radio silent soon after. Now we may know the reason why.

If you can remember that far back (we can’t) the world speculated that the weight of trolling had taken its toll on Teigen, forcing her to hang up her Twitter spurs once and for all. But it turns out the real reason Teigen called social media quits was based on some heavy trolling she did to someone else.

In a lengthy explanation, Teigen returned to the internet in the form of a blog post shared to Instagram, in which she laid out a detailed apology for her past sins. Namely, resurfaced Tweets of her attacks on Courtney Stodden from 2011.

Back then, Stodden was a 16-year-old beauty pageant competitor who’d just married a 51-year-old actor, causing a ruckus on the internet with some eyebrow-raising life choices. The stunt was partly fodder for the couple’s reality show, but for some reason, Teigen went overboard with her commentary, tweeting things like “Go. To sleep. Forever,” and “@CourtneyStodden my Friday fantasy: you. Dirt nap.”

In March, now-divorced Stodden decided it was time to take aim at Teigen. Whatever Stodden’s reasons for dredging up old troll bones, it looks like Teigen is now owning up to her past mistakes, either to save her public image or as a byproduct of personal growth.

If you want to see the full post, be our guest. But we’re warning you, it’s longer than the Bible. The gist is, she’s really sorry. Like, really, really sorry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Whatever happens next is anyone’s guess. If Teigen has truly slain the troll within, the internet might just forgive her. Because apologies are super sexy but only if they come straight from the heart.

Cover Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

