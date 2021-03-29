Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter Over Uptick In Negativity, Leaves Internet Trolls With Only Millions of Others to Bitch About

Chrissy Teigen’s rise to “unofficial mayor” of Twitter didn’t happen overnight. But it only took a few seconds for her to say goodbye to the platform forever. After expressing her disappointment at how Twitter has become an overwhelming source of negativity, she deleted her account just shy of her 12-year anniversary.

Teigen has been incredibly active on Twitter over the years, amassing a following of nearly 14 million people as she shared the ups and downs of motherhood, opened up about her relationship with John Legend, and even bailed protestors out of jail in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing. The departure comes as a surprise, as Teigen recently asked President Joe Biden to unfollow her so she could resume her raucous tweeting unabashedly.

Though the model, TV personality, and social influencer may have appeared to be the ultimate clap back girl, (especially after prompting former honey-glazed ham impersonator, Donald Trump, to unfollow her with the tweet “Lolllll no one likes you,”) it appears the constant deluge of daily trolling finally took its toll.

With so many things in the world to bitch about (like unripe avocados or the LAPD performing clandestine sweeps on the growing homeless population) people somehow gravitated toward the feel-good Teigen like a bunch of angry moths to a flame. Let’s take this moment to shed a tear for the Twitter trolls who now have one less person to bitch about – the real tragedy in all this.

In her farewell address, Teigen had this to say: “It’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

Which makes us wonder, was Twitter ever a safe space, or has it always been basically an endless alleyway of trolls and smart alecks? Someone, please dig up a tweet about this, we can’t remember that far back. Whatever the truth may be, Teigen will be missed by fans and trolls alike. Here’s a look back at some of Teigen’s top tweets as we say farewell to a Legend.

Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

