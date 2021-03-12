Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is Selling the First Ever Tweet, And You Thought Crypto Currency Was Silly

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Maybe we’re just old, but it seems like things in the digital world are getting out of hand. First was the rise of cryptocurrency. Then it was the trend of people buying digital copies of NBA highlights to collect like the trading cards of our youth. Now, Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO is selling the first ever tweet from the social media platform. Yes, that’s right. He’s selling a tweet to the highest bidder. Why anyone would want to purchase a tweet we don’t know, but it’s happening.

You might be wondering how exactly someone purchases a tweet. Well, it’s being sold as a non-fungible token. For those unaware, a non-fungible token is a cryptographic token that exists as a unique, non-interchangeable piece of information. Hence, if you buy Dorsey’s first tweet, you’ll literally be the only one who has the digital markers proving it’s real. Confused yet? It’s okay, so are we.

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

Dorsey sent the tweet back in March of 2006, well before most of us ever even heard about Twitter. Our lives might have been simpler without social media, and if you want to remember those magical, blissful days, you can bid on the tweet.

Before you start counting the change in your car cup holder, you should know that the highest bid so far is $2.5 million from Sina Estavi, CEO of Bridge Oracle. The auction doesn’t end until March 21st (the anniversary of the tweet) so the price is sure to rise.

Regardless of who wins, Dorsey says that he’s going to donate the proceeds to charity. But, in true tech form, he’ll first convert the money to bitcoin before donating it to Give Directly’s Africa Response.

