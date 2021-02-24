Score Some Serious Coin When You Enter This Bitcoin Investment Giveaway

Ever since a whole bunch of nerds got mad at the stock market last month, the entire world has been talking about cryptocurrency. Sure, you’ve heard that there is fast cash to be made in the realm of Bitcoin, but you’re still not sure how it works. Long gone are the days of Benjamins and Lincolns and here to stay are coins traded through the interwebs, and getting behind the times could cost you big. Shoot your shot at cashing in on some bitcoin for the low, low price of free with The Complete Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Giveaway.

What’s at stake for you and whoever you care to share your wealth with? Winning this deal could score you $12512 worth of Bitcoin, swag, and other merch you need to make it rain. The spoils to the victor will include…

$8K worth in Bitcoin on Coinbase (Value: $8,000)

$2K worth in Ethereum on Coinbase (Value: $2,000)

Ledger Nano X Hardware Wallet (Value: $119)

The Complete Stock & Cryptocurrency Investment Toolkit Bundle (Value: $1,815)

The Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Mastery Bundle (Value: $99)

The Complete Cryptocurrency Investment Bundle (Value: $479)

As an added bonus, entering this giveaway entitles you to boast that you’re a well-rounded philanthropist on your Tinder profile. While this is a chance to get in on some serious Bitcoin and gear, it’s also a way to give back and donate to a great cause. Sure, you could enter for free, but you could also throw a few bucks down for charity and score up to 4,500 entries.

Buying a package of entries not only ensures you’ve got a higher chance of winning but also contributes to the mission of the Playing For Change Foundation, a charity dedicated to making sure children across the globe from communities in need have access to musical programs both in and out of the classroom. It also provides jobs for music and arts professionals.

Ready to bank some coin and live out all of your wildest dreams? Enter this giveaway for free, or donate $10 for 100 entries, $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000 entries, $75 for 1,500 entries, $100 for 2,500 entries, 0r $150 for 4,500 entries. Good luck!

Prices subject to change.

