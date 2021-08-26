Watch Chrissy Teigen Cut Hole in Wall to Heroically Save Family Hamster (Consider Yourself Uncanceled)
This is one way to stage a social media comeback. Chrissy Teigen, the canceled model/foodie/Mrs. John Legend, is back on Instagram and going viral – but not for the reason you might suspect. She wasn’t showing off her body, her brood, or her latest oddball professional achievement. Instead, she was saving the family hamster.
The friendly rodent, named Peanut Butter, had been missing for three days. That’s when Teigen started hearing scratching coming from inside one of the walls. Naturally, she assigned herself as hamster rescuer – and captured the heroic save on video.
View this post on Instagram
“No idea the plan here,” reads the text on the video, in which Teigen appears in a floral robe, cutting a hole high up on the wall with what appears to be a screwdriver. Clearly, she’s never cut a hole in a wall before, because a screwdriver isn’t going to cut it. (Literally.) That’s when she suggests a hammer, but is advised against it. Eventually, she succeed in making a hole, through which the missing hamster stuck his little nose out. No sooner did his face see the light of day, however, than he retreated back inside the wall.
“Are you serious?” Teigen exclaims.
Then it occurs to her to hold up the hamster’s exercise ball to wall and he climbs inside. The elation on Teigen’s face is infectious.
Finally! Teigen did something right…although her realtor might have feelings about the gaping hole in the $16.8 million home the couple just sold. Oh, well. Anything for family – and brownie points on the internet.
Cover Photo: @chrissyteigen (Instagram)
