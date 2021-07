Mandatory Bombs: The Funniest Celebrity Style and Fashion Attempts and Flops

Celebrities are known for their trend-setting fashion statements. But not all of their wardrobe selections are winners; some of their duds are, in fact, just that. When the average Joe fails at fashion, hopefully the only person that notices is your mom, your girlfriend, or your metrosexual buddy (who won’t stop ribbing you about it, ever). Mercy for the poorly dressed rich and famous, however, is in short supply.

In honor of all the celebrities who’ve royally effed up their image thanks to ugly outfits, we’ve rounded up some of the worst red-carpet fashion fails. There are so many, we could be here all day, but we limited ourselves to 10 laughable ensembles. These are the funniest celebrity style and fashion attempts and flops.

Cover Photo: John Lamparski / Stringer (Getty Images)