10 Mouthwatering Whiskeys to Warm You Up During the Cold Weather Season

Even though Game of Thrones (and its lackluster finale) is long finished, that won’t stop us from constantly referencing the show every fall when we say, “Winter is coming.” This is because it literally is. The holidays are already upon us and it’s only a matter of time before the northern part of the U.S. is freezing and blanketed with snow. If you live somewhere that doesn’t get snow, at the very least you’ll need to wear a sweater or light jacket. Either way, you’re going to need some help warming up. That’s where whisk(e)y comes in.

To help you feel warm inside and out, we came up with a list of our 10 favorite bourbons, ryes, Scotches, and other whiskeys to drink through winter. Check them all out below.

Photo: MarianVejcik (Getty Images)

1/10 Aberfeldy 12 You might know Dewar’s for its blends. If you’ve never tried its Aberfeldy brand, you’re missing out. The 12-year-old expression is filled with hints of clover honey, candied orange peels, and sweet vanilla. Photo: Dewar’s

2/10 Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie If you’re going to ease your way into Islay whiskies, start with The Classic Laddie from Bruichladdich. This 100 percent barley-based whisky was aged in American oak casks. Unlike many of its expressions, this whisky is unpeated and filled with flavors like brown sugar, caramel, and charred oak. Photo: Bruichladdich



3/10 Elijah Craig Barrel Proof This 127 proof bourbon is a perfect winter warmer with its mixture of charred wood, sweet caramel, creamy vanilla, and spicy cinnamon. Photo: Elijah Craig

4/10 Larceny Barrel Proof This award-winning barrel-proof bourbon is full of the flavors of sweet cream, brown sugar, butterscotch, vanilla, dried fruits, and just a hint of subtle cinnamon spice. It’s well-suited for cold-weather drinking. Photo: Heaven Hill



5/10 Noah's Mill To say that this whiskey is smooth is a complete understatement. It’s mellow, sweet, and perfect for cold-weather drinking with hints of sweet almonds, dried orange peels, Christmas spices, vanilla, and toffee. Photo: Noah’s Mill

6/10 WhistlePig 10 One of the most awarded rye whiskeys on the market, WhistlePig 10 is a great combination of sweet and spicy with hints of spicy rye, clover honey, toasted vanilla, and creamy caramel. Photo: WhistlePig



7/10 Widow Jane 10 This award-winning bourbon is well worth the price tag. Aged for 10 years, it tastes much older with hints of sweet cream, charred oak, cinnamon, and dried fruits. Photo: Widow Jane

8/10 Aberlour A’bunadh This Speyside single malt gets added flavor from being rested in former sherry butts. It’s filled with hints of dried cherries, sugar cookies, caramelized sugar, and just a hint of spicy cinnamon. Photo: Aberlour



9/10 High West A Midwinter Night's Dram This expression is eagerly awaited each winter. This limited release is High West’s Rendezvous Rye aged in French oak casks. The result is a sweet, spicy rye with hints of cinnamon, brown sugar, vanilla, and caramel. Photo: High West

10/10 Russell's Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye This award-winning, small-batch rye whiskey was aged for six years in charred oak barrels. The result is a supremely warming, well-rounded whiskey with a good spicy to smooth combination. Photo: Wild Turkey

