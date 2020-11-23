Forgotten Holiday Flicks: Ranking the 10 Best Thanksgiving Movies People Skip Right Over

Thanksgiving is mostly known as a meal-based holiday. After you guzzle gravy, munch on mashed potatoes, stuff your face with stuffing, and (barely) taste turkey as it slides down your gullet, you’re going to want to lie face down on the carpet and digest everything before the desserts yet to come. But, before you’re ready for pumpkin pie, you should find time to watch a holiday movie or two.

While we know all about Christmas movies, you might be surprised to hear that there is also a slew of Thanksgiving-centric movies perfectly suited to aid in digestion. Check out some of our favorites below.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

1/10 10. 'Tower Heist' This surprisingly funny movie was seemingly forgotten after it came out. This story of a gang of criminals attempting a robbery during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade deserves a re-watch.

2/10 9. 'Son in Law' You might not remember the handful of years in the '90s when Pauly Shore was the darling of Hollywood. He starred in a handful of movies with Son in Law being one of the best. It centers around a college student named Becca who returns from her Southern California college to her home on a South Dakota farm to celebrate Thanksgiving and brings her wacky friend (and maybe fiancé) Crawl.



3/10 8. 'Dan in Real Life' This dramedy stars Steve Carrell as the titular Dan, a widower and single parent who takes a trip to Rhode Island to visit his family for Thanksgiving. It has a great mix of sadness and comedy and cemented Steve Carrell as a multi-faceted talent.

4/10 7. 'For Your Consideration' While the film doesn’t technically take place on Thanksgiving, it’s a mockumentary about the ill-fated making of a movie called Home for Purim before the studio calls it “too Jewish” and changes it to Home for Thanksgiving.



5/10 6. 'The Oath' This more recent film might be a little too close for comfort for some viewers. It's about a couple asked to sign a loyalty oath to the president. With the deadline approaching, hilarity, anxiety, and hijinks ensue. Photo: 23/34 Productions

6/10 5. 'Home For the Holidays' This 1995 dramedy centers around Claudia Larson, a single mom whose life is spiraling out of control. She decides to head home to spend Thanksgiving with her highly dysfunctional family.



7/10 4. 'The Big Chill' This movie centers around a group of friends who all attended The University of Michigan. They reunite 15 years later to celebrate Thanksgiving after the suicide of one of their classmates. The premise sounds like a downer, but this movie has as much humor as drama.

8/10 3. 'The Ice Storm' This drama takes place during Thanksgiving in 1973. It’s centered around two rich families in New Canaan, Connecticut. It hits on all the dysfunctions including alcoholism, adultery, and the fears of suburban life.



9/10 2. 'Rudy' Rudy isn’t a movie about Thanksgiving. It’s the uplifting tale of Rudy Ruettiger and his goal of playing football for the University of Notre Dame. It makes the list because we’d rather watch this football movie than pretty much any bland Turkey Day NFL matchup.

10/10 1. 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' If you’re like us, you watch Planes, Trains, and Automobiles every Turkey Day. This buddy comedy about two mismatched travelers attempting to get home for the big day is as heartfelt as it is hilarious.

