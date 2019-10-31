RANKED! The 10 Best Road Trip Movies For a Wildly Entertaining Ride

1. ' Planes, Trains, and Automobiles'

Whereas National Lampoon’s Vacation solidified the road trip genre, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles perfected it. So much so that the current tropes of the genre were derived from this singular film. That’s not as much of a knock as it is a testament to its staying power and ingenuity. Not only does it encapsulate the quintessential road trip movie, but it’s also just a great film. It features John Hughes at arguably the height of his powers and John Candy and Steve Martin in perhaps their best roles. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is packed with a wonderful mix of drama, humor, and heart that make it the most rewatchable and endlessly entertaining film of the bunch.