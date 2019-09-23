Mandatory Staff Picks: Hilarious Comedies For Men Who Love Being Single

The single life is grand. You can do what you want, who you want, when you want, where you want. No one’s curbing your booze intake or monitoring your sleep schedule. Your money and your free time belong to no one but you. While your parents and coupled-up friends might pity your unattached status, you know it’s worth celebrating. Hollywood understands, and has pumped out a slew of movies that depict the glorious lives of single men. Cancel all your plans for the weekend and cue up one of these comedies to remind you how good you have it.

Cover Photo: Doug Liman Productions

1/13 'Animal House' Is there any better time in life to be single than in college? We think not. Relive your frat boy days (or live vicariously if you weren't lucky enough to have them) with this timeless comedy from National Lampoon.

2/13 'The Big Lebowski' Single dudes tend to get into trouble, and this film is no exception. But friends who bowl together stay together -- and might even save each other's lives -- in comedic crime capers like this one.

3/13 'Swingers' Swingers is required viewing for all single men. Sit back and let Trent Walker (Vince Vaughn) teach you everything you need to know about how to handle the opposite sex.

4/13 'Wedding Crashers' Weddings are not usually exciting events for single men, but Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson) have figured out that they bring with them free booze and access to desperate women. It's all fun and games, of course, until someone falls in love.



5/13 'The Hangover' Bachelor parties are the ultimate celebration of the single male lifestyle, and no comedy has depicted the potential insanity that can occur at them like The Hangover.

6/13 'The Tao of Steve' Despite Dex's (Donal Logue) unsavory optics -- overweight, schoolteacher, multiple roommates -- he has no trouble getting women thanks to his three-pronged strategy: 1) Eliminate desire, 2) Do something excellent, and 3) Get gone. Photo: Thunderhead Productions

7/13 'Boomerang' Marcus (Eddie Murphy) is a ruthless womanizer who finally meets his match in his new boss (Robin Givens), who plays the field just as fervently as he does.

8/13 'Old School' After breaking up with his promiscuous girlfriend, Mitch (Luke Wilson) moves to a house near his alma mater and launches his own fraternity, which quickly spirals out of control.



9/13 'Rodger Dodger' Seasoned playboy Roger (Campbell Scott) gets the chance to impart his wisdom on his virgin nephew Nick (Jesse Eisenberg) during a surprise visit to Manhattan...but has Roger outgrown his own manipulative tricks? Photo: Holedigger Films

10/13 'Crazy, Stupid, Love' Slick player Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling) volunteers to teach a newly single middle-aged man (Steve Carell) his tried and true seduction tricks in this cynical romantic comedy.

11/13 'How to Be a Player' Dray (Bill Bellamy) isn't technically single, but that doesn't stop him from acting like it...until the ladies he's been cheating on plan a confrontational party in this '90s era comedy. Photo: Holedigger Films

12/13 'What Women Want' Nick Marshall (Mel Gibson) is a cocky ad executive who's living his hedonistic single life to the fullest. After an accident, he suddenly has the ability to hear women's thoughts, which turns out to be a major boner-killer. Now that he knows what his lovers feel, will he change his wham-bam-thank-you-ma'am ways?



13/13 'Spread' Los Angeles hustler Nikki (Ashton Kutcher) seems to have it all figured out: he lives in mansions and drives enviable cars and sleeps with models. There's just one problem: without a sugar mama, he's actually homeless. We're not sure whether this is a cautionary tale about being single or being a sex worker, but either way, maybe neither is what it's cracked up to be. Photo: Barbarian Films

