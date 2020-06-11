Living / Food & Drink
tequila

Alcohol Education: 10 Mandatory Facts to Know About Tequila

by Christopher Osburn

Like vodka, over the years, tequila has earned a bad reputation. It’s no fault of the tireless tequila makers, it’s just that college-aged people really enjoy licking salt off their hands, taking a shot of cheap tequila, and following it by chewing on a lime wedge. Don’t tell us you’ve never done this. We know you have. But just because you had a really rough trip home from spring break because of all the tequila you imbibed in Cancun, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t rediscover this spirit as an adult. The market is full of high-quality, well-made, nuanced, delicious tequilas perfect for sipping or mixing with.

In an effort to ease your mind about a possible return to drinking tequila in a socially responsible way, we’ve decided to make a list of some of the most interesting, eye-opening, and downright crazy facts about Mexico’s native spirit. Check them all out below.

Photo: Joel Villanueva (Getty Images)

Alcohol Education: 10 Mandatory Facts to Know About Gins

Quarantine TV booze guide: Matching Your Favorite Binges With the Perfect Drink

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.