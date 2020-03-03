What Your Spring Break Destination of Choice Says About You

National Park

You’re an environmentalist and believe that spring break is no excuse for inflicting your carbon footprint on the planet. Instead of ruining the ozone with a plane or road trip, you hitchhike to the nearest national park. There’s nothing more soothing to you than being surrounded by trees and sleeping beneath an open sky. You can’t wait to use your Boy Scout skills to construct a hut out of twigs and leaves, kill a couple of squirrels, and roast them over a campfire you started without matches or lighter fuel. No one back at school will understand, but this is the best spring break you can imagine.