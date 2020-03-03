Living / Life Hacks
spring break

What Your Spring Break Destination of Choice Says About You

by Mandatory Editors

We’ve officially entered the month of spring break. It’s time to pack your bags, slather on the sunscreen, and start day drinking. There are so many places to get your week of rest and relaxation (or, rather, partying and puking) on that you’ve spent more time researching vacation packages than you have studying for finals. Where you end up booking your trip is not only a matter of cost and climate, but a measure of your personality as well. What does your spring break destination say about you? Read on to find out!

Cover Photo: apomares (Getty Images)

Pick-up pointers: 8 Kinds of Women You’ll Meet On Spring Break (And How To Approach Them)

Skip it: 20 Hysterical Spring Break Photos That Will Make You Glad You Stayed Home This Year

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.