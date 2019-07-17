6 Obvious (And Hilarious) Ways to Know Your Alcohol Limit

If you lose track of your drinking, you can go from stone sober to sloppy drunk in what appears to be a matter of minutes (even though it was actually a few hours). We’ve all been there. Your friends stopped by for some pregaming in the form of beer pong and tequila shots. Then you headed out to a few bars, pubs, and maybe even a dance club. Either way, the drinking continued until you were a little buzzed, hazy, or downright drunk. How do you know when you’ve had too much? We’re so glad you asked. Here are 6 obvious ways to know you’ve hit your alcohol limit.

1/6 You Believe People Enjoy Your stories Normally, you’re an anxious, low-key, shy person. With the help of a six-pack of Heineken, you’re all of a sudden the greatest story teller since Garrison Keillor. Well, FYI: your story about your dog getting his head suck in a bucket is just as uninteresting as it is when you’re sober.

2/6 You Actually Believe You Can Dance Drinking lowers your inhibitions. That’s not such a bad thing for awkward first dates, but it can be pretty bad when it comes to dancing. Without the help of liquid courage, you probably have a hard time doing "the Dougie" on the dance floor. After a few shots of Jager, you feel like you belong on Dancing With The Stars. You don’t. Photo: Giphy

3/6 You Think You’re A Good Singer Most of us have a healthy fear of singing in public. If karaoke (or random street singing) seems like a great idea, it’s probably time to close your tab. Sure, you might enjoy scream singing Night Ranger’s "Sister Christian" after a few wobbly pops, but you might regret the Instagram video the next day.

4/6 You Eat The Greasiest Food Possible If you’re normally a reasonably healthy eater and you find yourself drawn to greasy, cheesy, heart-stoppingly delicious cheeseburgers or overflowing tacos, you’ve probably had a little too much to drink. The positive is that lining your belly with greasy fast food will hopefully make your hangover less severe tomorrow.



5/6 You Constantly Need Something To Lean On This might seem obvious, but some drinkers just consider it to be one more evening challenge to be bested. If you need to hold onto the wall for fear of falling off the Earth, you definitely had too much to drink.

6/6 You Fall Asleep Sitting Up Also referred to as "passing out," falling asleep sitting up is the final straw when it comes to drinking too much. You might think it’s fine, but if you’re so drunk that you can't even manage to get into your own bed, then you’ve definitely had way too much to drink.

