Pairing The 6 Best Drunk Snacks With Your Favorite Beer

We enjoy a drink (or three) every now and then. But sometimes the alcohol gets the best of us and our buzz is stronger than anticipated. When this happens, our stomachs start to rumble, and we know it’s only a matter of time before we’re going to need to stuff our faces with some good old-fashioned junk food. We’ve paired our favorite beers with the best drunk snacks to save you the deliberation about what to eat when you’re drinking. Check out all of our choices below.

Cheetos (Alesmith IPA) Cheetos are the ultimate cheesy, crunchy, savory, comfort food. After a night of drinking, we'll gladly crack open a bag and we won't be finished until all of our fingers are covered in orange cheese. Pair it with a West Coast IPA like Alesmith IPA to keep that party going all night.

Pizza (Ballast Point Grunion) Our favorite pizza is saucy, cheesy, and covered in crispy pepperoni. To cut the rich acidity of the tomato sauce we like to pair it with a pale ale like Ballast Point Grunion.

Ice Cream (Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout) On a hot evening, nothing seems more delicious than ice cream after a few beers. But, what do you pair with a rich, creamy ice cream cone? An equally rich beer like Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout is a must. You can even make it into a beer float if that floats your boat.

Cheeseburger (New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA) If you're grilling your own cheeseburgers or buying some from a restaurant, you'd better make sure they're juicy and covered in sharp cheddar cheese. To cut the meat and cheese, you'll need a bitter, hoppy IPA like New Belgium Voodoo Ranger.



Nachos (Two Roads Too Juicy) If you're like us, your nachos will be a mountain of corn chips, ground beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, and a whole lot of jalapeno slices. You'll need a beer that works with both the hot and salty aspects of this dish like a New England-style IPA. A beer like Two Roads Two Juicy will do just fine.

French Fries (Westbrook Gose) Salty, crunchy french fries are guaranteed to make you extra thirsty. Obviously, a tall glass of water will suffice, but a sour ale would be even better. That's why we like to pair our fries with an equally salty Westbrook Gose. That's some salt-on-salt action we can get behind.

