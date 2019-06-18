11 Foods You Should Never Eat In Public

Nothing makes a first impression like a face full of saucy, gooey food entrails dripping away from your smile in the aftermath of a scrumptious lunch. The person across from you will undoubtedly fall head over heels in love with your wit and banter when it’s coated with melted chocolate and white cream filling. A first impression is the key-master to any gate-keeper of a social situation. Don’t be the one whose key is too oily and sloppy to open a possible life-changing gate. Check out our easy-to-follow list of foods to stay away from when dining publicly.

1/11 Oreos Nothing says hello like a mouth full of black cookie crumbs and white cream.

2/11 Corn On The Cob Seriously, there's no way to eat this without looking like a drunken caveman.

3/11 Melty Ice Cream On a hot day, ice cream tends to melt faster than you can enjoy its blessings. Don't get caught with the creamy, gooey evidence on your face.

4/11 Grapefruit Grapefruit is notorious for having a long-range squirt radius. There's no rhyme or reason to the direction of a grapefruit's spray - no one in the room is safe from its wrath.



5/11 Buffalo Wings This makes football season difficult when it comes to dating. It's an absolute impossibility to not look like a ravaging carnivore while imbibing saucy hot wings.

6/11 Cheetos The orange menace of all snack foods. They keep it cheesy all right, and then they leave a residue of oily cheddar dust on everything you've touched all day.

7/11 Sloppy Burgers We all love a cheesy, juicy, mouth-watering burger. A solid hunk of cow slapped between two buns cooked to perfection is pure edible bliss. Never mind the juice running down your chin and arms posing as an aphrodisiac.

8/11 Sloppy Spaghetti Spaghetti can be a messy. With its long, floppy strings catapulting sauce with every slurp, you're in danger of taking out someone's eye.



9/11 Popsicles Especially during the summer, they melt before you can even begin to enjoy them. Not to mention the implications about your social life that can ensue.

10/11 Meatball Sandwiches Similar to spaghetti and its sauce-flipping tendencies, meatballs fall out of sandwiches quickly, leaving a saucy body outline on anything they touch.

11/11 Shellfish Lobster, crab, and pick-n-peel shrimp all have something in common beyond being delicious. They're a mess, with juices flying freely like a grape squishing competition in Napa.

