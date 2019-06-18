11 Foods You Should Never Eat In Public
Nothing makes a first impression like a face full of saucy, gooey food entrails dripping away from your smile in the aftermath of a scrumptious lunch. The person across from you will undoubtedly fall head over heels in love with your wit and banter when it’s coated with melted chocolate and white cream filling. A first impression is the key-master to any gate-keeper of a social situation. Don’t be the one whose key is too oily and sloppy to open a possible life-changing gate. Check out our easy-to-follow list of foods to stay away from when dining publicly.
Oreos
Nothing says hello like a mouth full of black cookie crumbs and white cream.
Corn On The Cob
Seriously, there's no way to eat this without looking like a drunken caveman.
Melty Ice Cream
On a hot day, ice cream tends to melt faster than you can enjoy its blessings. Don't get caught with the creamy, gooey evidence on your face.
Grapefruit
Grapefruit is notorious for having a long-range squirt radius. There's no rhyme or reason to the direction of a grapefruit's spray - no one in the room is safe from its wrath.
Buffalo Wings
This makes football season difficult when it comes to dating. It's an absolute impossibility to not look like a ravaging carnivore while imbibing saucy hot wings.
Cheetos
The orange menace of all snack foods. They keep it cheesy all right, and then they leave a residue of oily cheddar dust on everything you've touched all day.
Sloppy Burgers
We all love a cheesy, juicy, mouth-watering burger. A solid hunk of cow slapped between two buns cooked to perfection is pure edible bliss. Never mind the juice running down your chin and arms posing as an aphrodisiac.
Sloppy Spaghetti
Spaghetti can be a messy. With its long, floppy strings catapulting sauce with every slurp, you're in danger of taking out someone's eye.
Popsicles
Especially during the summer, they melt before you can even begin to enjoy them. Not to mention the implications about your social life that can ensue.
Meatball Sandwiches
Similar to spaghetti and its sauce-flipping tendencies, meatballs fall out of sandwiches quickly, leaving a saucy body outline on anything they touch.
Shellfish
Lobster, crab, and pick-n-peel shrimp all have something in common beyond being delicious. They're a mess, with juices flying freely like a grape squishing competition in Napa.
