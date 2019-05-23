Fast Food Paired With Craft Beer Will Take Your Tastebuds Someplace New

Photo: Anze Buh (Getty Images)

After a slew of debaucherous activities, you’re on the hunt for the perfect combination of trashy fast food and an ice cold beer. It’s no secret craft beer can elevate any meal when constructed properly, even if it’s drive-thru you’re shoving down your gullet.

The challenge is to take convenient, cheap food and kick it up a few notches with quality hops. That greasy, half-cooked cheeseburger is going to taste a hell of a lot better when paired with a delicious craft beer. Because let’s face it: You’re cheap and or broke and you want the best of all worlds, but it’s easier to drink well than pay for quality dining at 2 AM.

Have a look at our fast food-craft beer pairing guide below for living right (and affordably).

1/10 Kona Big Wave Golden Ale A subtle touch of caramel magnifies the tropical scents of this golden hued brew. It's the perfect lover to the Wienerschnitzel chili cheese dog. Sprinkle some chopped onions on top and the sky's the limit for this culinary consummation. Photo: Getty Images

2/10 Firestone Brewery's Pivo Pils An absolute classic, Pivo (Pilsner) has a nice bready aroma mixed with spicy ethers and a pleasant hoppy bitterness. Slam it down next to a Seafood Po'Boy from Popeye's and you'll have a Forest Gump-ian life balance of shrimp and tranquility. Photo: Firestone Brewing

3/10 Stone Brewing's Smoked Porter Vanilla or chipotle pepper-flavored, this smokey cousin to a traditional English Porter has a bite sharper than Mike Tyson's tiger. Its robust flavors pair perfectly with a big steamy pile of roast beef and cheese sauce, making Arby’s Double Beef-n-Cheddar Classic a thick partnership of love. Photo: Stone Brewing

4/10 Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin IPA The citrusy tartness of grapefruit and hops yields a concerto of zestful sting that pairs perfectly with a Spicy Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich. Add waffle fries and an assortment of dips, and you've got yourself a mouth-party.



5/10 Pyramid Brewing's Hefeweizen A perfect light and airy blend of orange-banana and heaven. This Hef should be consumed in large quantities by the pint, washed down with a hefty heap of original recipe KFC Crispy Fried Chicken. Don't bother with the extra crispy, stick with the classic. It's classic for a reason. Photo: Brewpublic.com

6/10 Left Hand Brewery Milk Stout The right hand's opposition brews a very creamy natured stout with a clever sweetness and flavors of dark chocolate with a hint of vanilla. Opposites attract, especially on a cold fall day. Wendy's Chili swaddles a salt-n-spice Snuggy around this adult beverage that'll warm you to your core.

7/10 Modelo Negra Slow-roasted caramel malt flavor makes this lager a favorite no matter what social event you may be attending. Spicy food is a perfect fire for the Modelo ice, and a Sweet Fire Chicken Bowl from Panda Express conjoins sweet with spice like perfect twins attached at the hip.

8/10 New Belgium's Fat Tire Amber Ale An iconic centerpiece of Belgian creativity, the spicy, malty, fruity balance makes this Amber a one-of-a-kind wave of taste. Its robust nature lures a certain kind of well-rounded, salty companion. The Baconator from Wendy's is the only true North on our culinary compass. If you're feeling extra saucy, pour a dollop of BBQ between the bacon and burger; it's a smokey delight.



9/10 Corona with Lime Otherwise known as the poor man's Modelo, this light and citrus infused brew goes hand in hand perfectly with a sandy beach and any form of taco imaginable, most especially a Chicken Chalupa from Taco Bell. Substitute sour cream for spicy ranch sauce, and that's next-level T-Bell ordering at its finest.

10/10 White Castle Cheeseburger Sliders These melty, oniony, firmly perfected sogginess of flavor and salt occupy a special place in our heart, directly next to memories of firecrackers on the Fourth of July, random high school shenanigans, and herbal infused smoke sessions. You can't go wrong on a beverage pairing, because at White Castle, the crave is a powerful thing.

Summer lovin’: The 6 Best Sour Beers For A Sweet Summer Behind The Grill

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.