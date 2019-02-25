Screw The Drive-Thru: Taco Bell Is Opening A ‘Slide-Thru’ For Snow Tubers

Photo: dolgachov (Getty Images)

Throughout the ’90s, Taco Bell used the slogan “Run for the border” as a reference to making a fast-food run to one of its popular Mexican-inspired fast-food establishments. Now if you live in Canada, you can officially slide for the border. What do we mean by that? For one magical day, the chain will be opening a slide-thru window for a tubing hill in Barrie, Ontario.

On March 2, if you’re within driving distance, take a road trip to Barrie, grab a tube, and zoom down the hill at the Horseshoe Resort. At the bottom, you’ll find a custom-built take-out window. But, before you fly down the hill, you simply place your order for a Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider (the only available item) and then pick it up at the bottom. Available on a first-come-first-serve basis, the slide-thru will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Unique, exciting and off-the-wall events are an essential part of the recipe that makes Taco Bell what it is,” said Veronica Castillo, head of marketing at Taco Bell Canada, in a press release. “This fan-favorite deserves a celebration that’s as audacious as the Crunchwrap itself, something wild and unexpected and has never been tried before.”

The return of this Canadian-exclusive item is the reason for the aforementioned slide-thru. It’s a collaboration between Taco Bell and Cheetos Cheddar Jalapeño cheese snacks. Even if you don’t take part in the slide-thru, Canadian Taco Bell’s will have the Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider in three options: Beffy Cheddar, Spicy Chicken, and Supreme beginning on Feb. 25.