Taco Bell Turns HQ Into Drive-Thru For Essential Workers on the Run Who Want the Runs

Everyone enjoys the fact that Taco Bell stays open late (like really late). That’s because few meals taste better than T-Bell when you’ve had a few wobbly pops. The problem is that you usually regret your decision the next day when you’re spending a little longer than normal sitting upon your porcelain throne. Regardless, we forget about the impending bowel disaster when we see that bright Taco Bell sign when everything else is already closed.

We pull through the drive-thru and order way too many Chalupas, Gorditas, and cheese and bean-filled burrito monstrosities. The only real problem with the drive-thru is that you’re pretty much out of luck if you drive anything bigger than an SUV. This leaves out the trucks and bigger vehicles. But larger-than-average vehicles don’t have to go sans Taco Bell now because the company just turned its headquarters into a “Truck-Thru” for a very good reason.

If you don’t have any context, the idea that Taco Bell transformed its headquarters in Irvine, California, doesn’t make a lot of sense. You might just assume they’re finally providing quick service for long-range truckers. In fact, it’s all about giving free food to essential workers in these strange times.

On May 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Taco Bell’s headquarters will change into “Truck-Thru at HQ” to serve free food, including a Crunchwrap Supreme, Bean Burrito, Cinnamon Twists, and a Baja Blast for any large essential vehicle that can’t fit into a regular drive-thru. This includes truckers, EMTs, firefighters, police officers, media, and anyone else working the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak. While we applaud the good deed, this gift might come back to bite recipients in the ass (in the form of gastrointestinal distress) the morning after. Run for the border, indeed.

Photo: Rachel Murray / Stringer (Getty Images)

