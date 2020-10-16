Taco Bell Lovers Petition to Keep Mexican Pizza on the Menu, At Least People Have Their Priorities During Election Season

Recently, Taco Bell purged its menu of some of its classic items in an effort to streamline the food preparation process during the ongoing pandemic. While fans of sitting on the toilet for an extended period of time after eating beef and cheese-based foods were angry about the loss of some of the menu items, it was one in particular that created a virtual mob capable of burning down a figurative windmill with the Taco Bell chihuahua inside. That item is the beloved culinary creation known as the Mexican Pizza.

If you’re unfamiliar with this cheesy, magical treat, we’ll give you a quick description of this deliciousness. It’s not like a normal pizza at all. In fact, the name is a bit confusing when you realize that it consists of two crispy flour shells that are layered with beef, beans, sauce, tomatoes, and melted cheese. It’s one of the few Taco Bell menu items that require a fork to eat.

Instead of simply ranting on social media, some fans of the disappearing item created a change.org petition to get it back on the menu. The petition was simply titled “Save the Mexican Pizza” and it currently has well over 119,000 signatures and continues to grow.

While all of this is well and good and Taco Bell has certainly heard the echo of voices calling for the return of the Mexican Pizza, it’s all pretty fruitless. That’s because, according to Food & Wine, a Taco Bell spokesperson says the company has thought about streamlining for a long time and there are currently no plans to bring the item back any time soon.

So, we’ll simply shed a few tears and listen to Sarah McLachlan’s “I Will Remember You” while we peruse pictures of the cheesy, gooey, crunchy lost menu item on the internet.

Photo: Joshua Blanchard (Getty Images)

