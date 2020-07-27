Taco Bell Downsizes Menu Due to Coronavirus, Does Not Downsize Likelihood of Diarrhea Though

In the ongoing disappointment fest that is the coronavirus pandemic, Taco Bell has announced it’s scaling back its iconic (and diarrhea-inducing) menu. Starting on Aug. 13, this Tex-Mex fast-food destination is 86ing the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Triple Layer Nachos, Nachos Supreme, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, and Loaded Grillers.

Also on the chopping block? The Quesarito, but it’s only being axed from the dining-in menu and will still be available for ordering ahead online or from the Taco Bell app. Inexplicably, while these fan favorites disappear from the menu board, Taco Bell is introducing new items, like a $5 Grande Nachos Box and a $1 Beef Burrito.

Photo: Taco Bell

What’s behind the overhaul? A renewed focus on efficiency and safety as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to rage. The new menu is meant to provide easy and fast ordering to keep customers and team members protected from coronavirus. It’s also the result of test kitchen staff having to work remotely and the company needing to swap in-person focus groups for contactless drive-thru tastings (where do we sign up?)

But don’t despair, Taco Bell fans. Your favorite gut bomb spot isn’t going away anytime soon.

“While some old favorites may be retiring, the continued creativity coming from our Food Innovation Team is non-stop,” the company said in a press release. “While change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis.”

Translation: you’ll be making a run for the border – and the bathroom – for years to come.

Cover Photo: Taco Bell

