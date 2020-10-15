Fun / Weird News

Tired of the News? You Can Spend Election Night Living Under a Literal Rock

by Christopher Osburn

We’ve all heard about someone missing out on something because they’ve been “living under a rock.” This phrase is used to describe the idea that the only way a` person wouldn’t be aware of a particular news or pop culture story is that they were literally living under a rock. The idea being that the rock has no windows to see the outside world and we’re also going to assume that it doesn’t have WiFi.

While this is phrase is usually used as a slight to poke fun at someone who missed out on a big story, Hotels.com is taking the interpretation as literally as possible. In an effort to help potential voters get as far away as possible from “election stress disorder,” the site wants you and a friend to live under a rock during election week. This is the perfect vacation for anyone who just can’t handle knowing the outcome of the presidential election.

According to the site, you can stay in a man-made cave 50 feet below ground in New Mexico from November 2-7. Like all of its rentals, it’s available first come first serve and by the time this story is published, it’s probably already booked. Why, you might ask? Well, there are a lot of people who can’t handle the stress of the upcoming election. Plus, it’s a very affordable $5 (in an effort to pay tribute to President Abraham Lincoln) per night.

The site says that if you’re planning to stay, you should first cast your ballot and then “check out of the newsfeed negativity and check in to a man-made cave built 50 feet below ground.”

Photo: Hotels.com

