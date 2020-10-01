RANKED! Our 10 Favorite Fast Food Mascots, The Only Election We Feel Confident About Right Now

If you didn’t realize it already, it’s an election year. It’s been four years since Donald Trump pulled off the upset of the millennium and became the 45th president of the United States. You might not realize it because of the ongoing pandemic, but election day is only a couple months away. While we’re not sure who will win the election between Trump and Joe Biden, we do know that we’d much prefer voting for our favorite fast food mascots instead.

That’s why we decided to rank our favorite fast food mascots from 10 to 1. We’re not sure if any of them could lead the nation, but we do know we love hamburgers, pizza, and fried chicken. Check them all out below.

1/10 10. The Oven Mitt (Arby's) Arby’s now-defunct oven mitt mascot was a pretty lame attempt at getting in on the fast-food mascot game. It was literally just a talking oven mitt. That’s it. You can do better than that, Arby’s. Photo: Arby’s

2/10 9. Jack (Jack in the Box) Jack from Jack in the Box might be the laziest fast food mascot of all time. Hey, let’s just throw a dumb mascot face on a normal body and call it good. Also, his voice is gratingly annoying.



3/10 8. Chihuahua (Taco Bell) We’re glad Taco Bell retired the talking chihuahua. A great idea for a Super Bowl commercial turned into a whole, annoying, potentially culturally inappropriate campaign.

4/10 7. Ronald McDonald (McDonald's) We’re only going to say this once. Ronald McDonald is pure nightmare fuel. His creepy red hair and smile is more It than Bozo and we want nothing to do with him.



5/10 6. Burger King (Burger King) The Burger King seems to have been around forever. It’s creepy, emotionless and has the same “lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes,” that Quint uses to describe the shark in Jaws.

6/10 5. Colonel Sanders (KFC) The Colonel is smooth, collected, has a nice Southern drawl, and wears a sweet white suit. He also might have some red-state views you probably don’t agree with.



7/10 4. Little Caesar (Little Caesar's) Little Caesar is mostly portrayed as a cartoon character in the chain’s logo and on the boxes. But, in the commercials, he does utter the phrase “Pizza! Pizza!” and that’s enough to win our hearts.

8/10 3. Grimace (McDonald's) Few times in history has an appearance so much lived up to a name. Grimace is a big purple mess and his name prepares you for it. Still, he’s lovable, memorable, and we wish he was the face of McDonald's.



9/10 2. The Noid (Domino's) What the heck was The Noid? It appeared to be some type of pizza hating superhero (or supervillain) in a red, skintight suit that randomly had bunny ears. He was a commercial staple in the '80s and early '90s and is greatly missed today.

10/10 1. Wendy (Wendy's) We don’t see a ton of Wendy in the commercials. But, she’s all over Twitter, destroying every other fast food restaurant on the regular.

