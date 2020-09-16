Trump Open to 4-Hour Biden Debate Hosted by Joe Rogan, American People Prefer Them to All Smoke Weed First

Photo: Syfy (Getty Images)

The impending arrival of fall means the leaves are starting to fall, kids are back in school (for now), and temperatures are beginning to drop. This year, on top of being in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, is an election year. And, if you didn’t know it already, the first debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is scheduled for Sept. 29 in Cleveland. While we’re all eager to finally see these two go back and forth, there’s something less than exciting about an official debate. That’s why we’re really intrigued by an idea from podcaster, comedian, and MMA announcer Joe Rogan.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the titular host offered to moderate a debate between Trump and Biden. But, instead of the usual made-for-TV offering, Rogan’s idea is a no-holds-barred, 4-hour chat without the usual live audience and commercial breaks.

You might assume that this is just an empty idea in an attempt to drum up attention (not that Rogan needs it), but one of the candidates already agreed to join him.

Retired MMA fighter Tim Kennedy, who was a guest the day the debate idea came up, took to Twitter to ask the two politicians if they’d be open to the podcast debate.

He wrote, “On my podcast with @joerogan he offered to moderate a debate between @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump It would be four hours with no live audience. Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this?”

Trump quickly responded with a very enthusiastic “I do!”

Rogan said he would moderate and nobody else would be in the room. While we still haven’t heard any news from the Biden team, we really hope he bites. This would definitely let the world see the duo in a much more relaxed, less stressful space. What do you say, Joe?

