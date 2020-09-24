12 Questions Young People Want to See Trump and Biden Be Asked in the First Presidential Debate

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is coming and we have questions. We bet you do, too. When the Commander in Chief faces off against the former vice-president, we hope that some of them will be answered. (But given politicians’ reputations for skirting the issues, we won’t be surprised when they aren’t.) Still, a voter can dream.

Currently, the categories that will be addressed in the Sept. 29 debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, include: “The Trump and Biden Records,” “The Supreme Court,” “COVID-19,” “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities,” and “The Integrity of the Election.” Each segment will get 15 minutes of fame…err…airtime.

If we were allowed to moderate the debate, these are the inquiries we’d make on behalf of young people everywhere.

Cover Photos: Ethan Miller / Staff and JIM WATSON / Contributor (Getty Images)

1/13 What are you going to do to help the 44 million Americans saddled with student loan debt?

2/13 Do you believe in climate change and what do you plan to do to slow it?



3/13 How will you bolster the gig economy and what legislation would you support to protect gig workers?

4/13 What will you do to ensure affordable housing for everyone all over the country?



5/13 Will you maintain the Affordable Care Act? If so, what improvements will you make to it? If not, what will you replace it with?

6/13 How would you address the racial tensions between BIPOC and law enforcement? Do you support defunding the police?



7/13 How will you protect the rights of LGBTQ+ communities, especially those of trans women of color?

8/13 What policies do you support regarding refugees and immigrants?



9/13 What is your position on detaining undocumented people at the border? How will you address the horrendous conditions of the people who are currently detained there?

10/13 What will you do to combat the recent resurgence of anti-Semitism in our country?



11/13 More than 2 million people are incarcerated in the U.S., a disproportionate number of whom are people of color and people with mental illness. How would you solve these injustices?

12/13 What went wrong with the United States’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what would you do differently the next time we experience a pandemic?



13/13 Bonus Question: What was the last book you read? Ha. We tricked you. Trump doesn't know how to read!

