‘It’s Always Sunny’ Fans Can Finally Drink at Paddy’s (While Doing Good in the World)

Ever watch It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia and dream of passing out on the floor of Paddy’s Pub with your favorite funny crew. Well, if you’re independently wealthy, fine with working for free and love your beer, then boy do we have a treat for you!

The “Sunny” crew is teaming up with Omaze and The Hole in the Wall Gang for a great cause. By donating to this charity you’ll make a difference in the lives of seriously ill children, and what you’ll get in return is a chance to hang on set with the always funny folks as an extra. Seems like a no-brainer start to launching your acting career while you’re there.

Not only do you get to be in an actual episode, but there are other perks, too:

Share a toast with the gang on the Paddy’s Pub set and talk karate, rum ham, bird law, the D.E.N.N.I.S. system or whatever you want

Get flown out to sunny Los Angeles and put up in a 4-star hotel

Where do we sign up, might you ask? Well, it’s as simple as going to this link and punching in your information. If your name is drawn following your donation, you’ll be well on your way to Philly — well, you’ll go to Los Angeles because that’s where they film the show. That might also explain why it’s always sunny. You can make a sick kid’s day brighter while also getting tanked with Danny DeVito on Wolf Cola, down some Crow Milk with Mac then maybe squash some rats with Charlie. Is there anything better than this? We think not.

